Half a million pounds is being spent on a national advertising campaign to try to extend the holiday season in Norfolk and Suffolk. Visit East of England says the region's 9,000 thousand square kilometres of coast and countryside are ideal for safely exploring away from crowds.

As part of the UK Government's 'Enjoy Summer Safely' initiative, through September a wide-ranging series of advertisements will appear in national print media, on posters and in social media promoting the two counties as 'Unexplored England'.

People don't necessarily want to go to the honeypots at the moment - they want to go where they feel safe and reassured and of course Norfolk and Suffolk have over nine thousand square kilometres of coast and countryside so lots of safe space to go around.

With a strapline of 'Find the paths and places less travelled', the campaign promotes the two counties' 9,172 km² of coast and countryside, with lots of space for outdoor activities and the opportunity to get off the beaten track and away from crowds.