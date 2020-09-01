Activists from the East are heading to London to take part in 10 days of demonstrations across the capital to highlight climate change.

It comes after Extinction Rebellion demonstrations across the region this weekend, including in Cambridge to highlight the threat of rising sea levels.

The Metropolitan Police has already imposed conditions against protests planned for today, stating gatherings can only take place off the main roads at Parliament Square Gardens.

But the environmental campaign group has planned for marches to be held at several landmarks in the capital, before moving to Parliament Square in Westminster and Trafalgar Square.

Various stunts are due to take place between September 1-10, including a "theatrical" display highlighting "how the climate crisis is causing death", and a silent protest outside Buckingham Palace.

It comes as Extinction Rebellion protesters staged demonstrations across England over the weekend, including at a number of airports against proposed expansion plans.

Police said no boats, vehicles, trailers or other structures may form part of the procession at any point on its route on Tuesday.

"Failure to comply with these conditions may result in arrest," the Met said.