A man from Bedford has been jailed today (Tuesday) for raping two women, after DNA evidence matched him to offences that took place more than two decades ago.

Prem Chandra, formerly known as Putul Nath, 46, of St Leonard’s Avenue, Bedford, pleaded guilty at Luton Crown Court in January to raping a 14-year-old girl on 25 June 1996, and a 26-year-old woman on 30 July 1997.

Forensic evidence recovered during both investigations did not match with any offenders at the time, but Chandra’s DNA profile, collected when he was convicted for another offence in 2008, was traced through work carried out under Operation Painter; a review of undetected rapes and sexual offences which occurred between 1974 and 1999.

Sentencing Chandra at Luton Crown Court to nine years for each offence, to run concurrently, Judge Andrew Bright referenced his victims, and spoke of the “devastating psychological damage, with profound impact on their lives”.

“Chandra remained a free man such a long period of time, while his victims have continued to live with their horrific ordeals. “He has now been brought to justice for these abhorrent crimes, and I’d like to thank his victims for their continued bravery and assistance in bringing the cases to court

Police say it's never too late to report a sex attack.

This is the fifth successful conviction under Operation Painter, and thanks to scientific advancement and the tenacity of detectives, police can review cases dating back years, if not decades, and finally bring sexual predators to justice.

Chandra is the fifth perpetrator to be jailed under Operation Painter, which was launched in 2016.