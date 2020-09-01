Luton Town have signed defensive duo Tom Lockyer and James Bree.

Right-back Bree has agreed a permanent deal following a successful loan spell with the Hatters from Aston Villa last season, while centre-back Lockyer has joined from League One side Charlton Atheltic.

Welsh international Lockyer, 25, exercised a break clause in his Charlton contract which allowed him to speak to other clubs.

Bree, 22, was a key player for Luton last season as they avoided relegation from the Championship.

The pair join winger Jordan Clark in making the move to Kenilworth Road this summer.

"He (Lockyer) wanted to stay at the Championship level because he's ambitious and wants to establish himself as an international player, so with that hunger and desire to do well, he ticks all the boxes for us," Luton boss Nathan Jones said.

"We are delighted to add (James) Breesy on a permanent basis. I really enjoyed working with him at the end of last season, and he’s nowhere near his ceiling yet. He’s of a great age, got great athleticism and with our track record at full-back, he was someone I was delighted to add."

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town have confirmed they have rejected two bids from a Premier League club, believed to be Crystal Palace, for midfielder Flynn Downes while Northampton Town have signed striker Ricky Korboa from non-league club Carshalton Athletic for an undisclosed fee.