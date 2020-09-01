Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver suffered serious head injuries after his car turned over near Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called just before 11pm on Friday (28 August 2020) to reports of a white Peugeot 106 car overturning just north of Kingfisher Holiday Park on Butt Lane at Burgh Castle.

The male driver was taken to the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston.

Officers are keen to hear from witnesses to the incident, or anyone who might have seen the manner of driving of the vehicle.

Anyone with dashcam footage or information should contact PC Jonathan Turner-Evans in Norfolk Constabulary’s Roads and Armed Policing Team at Jonathan.Turner-Evans@norfolk.police.uk