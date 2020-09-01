Two witnesses have been identified by detectives investigating the discovery of human remains in a river in Sudbury.

Searches are continuing in the area around the River Stour as Suffolk police revealed they were still trying to identify the victim.

Officers were called at around 4.35pm on Thursday 27 August, after the remains were discovered inside two black bin bags, which were recovered from the River Stour near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge.

A member of the public had spotted the bags in the river earlier in the afternoon and reported them to a ranger, who in turn called police following the discovery of the contents.

A Home Office post-mortem examination of the remains was completed on Sunday 30 August, but was not able to establish any form of identification or cause of death and further tests are now taking place. This will be a lengthy process.

Yesterday, Monday 31 August, officers issued an appeal to trace three specific witnesses who may have information that could assist the inquiry.

Two of these witnesses are boys who tried to help the person who made the discovery by attempting to retrieve the bags from the river. These witnesses have now been identified.

Police say the third witness has still not been traced. He was seen swimming in the Victorian Bathing Pool on Thursday 20 August and although this was a week before the remains were discovered, he could be someone who is a regular user of the river and so might have seen something of significance.

Extensive searches of the river and its banks are set to continue over the coming days. This has been assisted to date by divers from the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit and dog handlers from Essex Police.

Officers have been using a drone to clear large areas of ground quickly and efficiently.

One of the scenes has this afternoon, Tuesday 1 September, been released so it can now be used by members of the public again. This is the section of footpath between Croft Bridge and Croft Gate Weir.

The main focus of the investigation at this stage is to identify the victim. Until we have been able to do this, it limits the other enquiries that can be completed. We are working with a number of specialists who are helping us to try and achieve this. The Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted by a forensic pathologist, supported by a forensic anthropologist.

Det Chief Inspector Brown said other forensic experts were currently analysing the remains and working to obtain a DNA profile.

"We are also engaging with the National Crime Agency and their specialist officers to see how they can assist us with the investigation. Again, this is perfectly normal in an inquiry of this nature.

"In addition to the support from the Metropolitan Police divers, we have also had assistance from Essex Police officers with cadaver dogs to search the river banks. Though unfortunately, the dogs did not find anything of significance.

"We are continuing to appeal to trace the swimmer from the week before, but would also like to hear from anyone else who is a regular user of the river and may have any information that can assist us.

"Local residents can expect to see a continued presence from officers in the town this week and I would encourage anyone with information to approach them and speak to them directly.

"We will aim to lift cordons and release areas back to the public as soon as we possibly can, but as stated before this work must be thorough and takes time. Please bear with us and we continue to be grateful for the support and patience of the people of Sudbury.”

Anyone with information about this discovery is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team, either via our online portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N59-PO1 or by calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have driven their vehicle in the vicinity of The Croft since Monday 24 August and has a dash cam fitted, to review the footage to see if they captured anything of significance.