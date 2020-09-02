The bill for breaking up an illegal rave in Thetford Forest over the Bank Holiday weekend has topped twenty five thousand pounds say police.

More than 100 officers from four different forces were called to Lynford on Saturday 29th August as a large crowd of around five hundred people gathered for the event.

Officers seized audio equipment, generators, rigging and a large flat-bed lorry which was used to transport the equipment. Five people were arrested. Three were dealt with at the scene and issued with a £100 fine while two were taken in custody and later issued with £100 fine.

This was a well-established and planned event and we needed additional specialist resources to shut it down safely. More than 100 officers from four forces were involved in the operation, which is a significant task but one which led to the right results being achieved.

They eventually broke up the rave late on Sunday afternoon.

Police were pelted with bottles and cans but no one was injured.

A search is continuing for two people believed to have helped to organise the rave.