David Capel the former Northamptonshire County and England all-rounder has died at the age of 57 his former club has announced.

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club said it was 'deeply saddened' to announced that David had passed away at his home.

'Capes" who was inducted into the Hall of Fame at Wantage Road earlier this year, had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018.

This is hugely shocking and sad news for the English Cricket family and particularly those connected with Northants CCC. David was one of the finest all-rounders of his era and spent an astonishing 33 years at Wantage Rd. I had the privilege of playing with David, a hugely competitive and determined cricketer who was never beaten – an attitude he took into his battle with his illness.

He made 270 first-class appearances for Northamptonshire between 1981 and 1998, as well as 300 List A matches.

In 1987 he became the first Northamptonshire-born cricketer to represent England at Test level since fellow local hero George Thompson 77 years earlier.

He was renowned throughout the game as a determined and combative cricketer, totally loyal to his native county, he joined Northamptonshire’s staff as an ‘apprentice cricketer’ in 1980 and gave 32 years’ unbroken loyal service to NCCC as player and coach until 2012.

NCC said 'no-one was prouder to wear a Northamptonshire or an England cap'.

David Capel 1963 - 2020