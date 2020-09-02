A predicted rise in the number of people going back to rail commuting as schools start returning to normal, has so far failed to materialise say some rail companies. But as more schools continue to return over the next week, that could change.

One of the region's biggest operators Greater Anglia says at the moment it's still seeing less than a third of the normal number of passengers.

This despite the Government encouraging workers to return to their offices saying public transport is safe to use.

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Russell Hookey from Colchester

Meanwhile, London Northwestern Railway says it's confident its new safety measures, giving passengers more space, will see more people return to train travel following a huge drop because of the pandemic.

It provides a regular services from Northampton and is introducing a new timetable this weekend.