Universities across the East of England are gearing-up to reopen their facilities and take on a new cohort of students for the start of the academic year.

While most institutions will be offering some physical lectures and classes, strict rules are in place to ensure social distancing on campus.

Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge will be welcoming 25,000 students across its various campus sites in the coming weeks and staff have spent months working out how they can re-open in a pandemic.

We've had to totally re-jig the timetable to ensure we can control the number of students on campus at any one time, we've put in a one way system to ensure that students can access facilities safely. We have put in a great deal of work.

But what sort rules will be in place to preserve social distancing in universities?

Many of those in University Accommodation will be required to 'bubble' with their block - treating them like one family unit.

Some have already suggested there'll be strict rules on no parties or overnight stays with students in other blocks.

Any meetings with those outside of the bubble will have to be done maintaining social distancing.

If one person in a bubble develops symptoms, everyone in that bubble must then isolate for 14-days.

Packed-out lecture halls won't be returning any time soon, with many courses offering classes online.

Though most Universities say they will offer some face-to-face study, it will be restricted to small groups.

University libraries also can reopen so long as distancing can be maintained.

18-year-old Yzella Barker is set to start her degree in sports psychology and despite thoughts of deferring her place, she told ITV News she's convinced she'll have a worthwhile experience this year.

We're not getting as much of the 'in person', but then I feel like you still have the opportunity to talk to the lecturers and professors and stuff because you can like email them and go and meet up with them for like one to one and just socially distance your meeting and ask them the questions you want to ask. The lectures are recorded anyway so you can still watch them online.

The Open University which is based in Milton Keynes is one institution which has already been distance learning for five decades.

Their Deputy Vice Chancellor thinks Covid has just accelerated existing trends towards more online learning.