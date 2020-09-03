Thirty years after the disappearance of Andrew Bedford in Cambridgeshire, police say they have exhausted all lines of enquiry and are closing the case.

Andrew Bedford was last seen eating a takeaway in his car at Factory Back in Ramsey on 28th September 1990.

For 30 years his family have been desperate for answers and say they haven't given up hope of finding out what happened to him.

Linda Adley, Andrew's sister, said: "It's so frustrating not knowing. I have dreams of him knocking at my door, it's just so heart breaking.

"If he has died, if there's a body, we can mourn him, there would be closure. It can pull you apart, but we've held strong"

Nadine Chadderton, Andrew's niece, said: "It's been harder at times than others. But with the family's support we've got through it."

At the time of his disappearance, police carried out an extensive search for his body, detectives believed he may have been shot dead. But nothing was found.

Detectives reopened the case in 2015, digging up land nearby - but nothing of significance was found.

Over the decades arrests have been made in connection with Andrew's disappearance, but no-one ever charged.

The investigation is now closed, police say all lines of enquiry have been exhausted.

Andrew Bedford's disappearance remains a mystery.