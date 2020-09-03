Cambridge United will be the first English Football League club to welcome a limited number of fans into their ground with two matches to be used as part of the government's pilot scheme later this month.

One thousand fans will be allowed inside the Abbey Stadium for the EFL Trophy fixture against Fulham Under-21s on September 8, with up to 2,500 supporters permitted for Cambridge's opening League Two fixture of the season at home to Carlisle on September 12.

Both terracing and seating will be in use, with back-to-back fixtures selected in order to "allow for any learnings to be implemented quickly under the same conditions".

The EFL said Cambridge had been selected after being part of a joint project involving the league and the Sports Ground Safety Authority.

Cambridge chief executive Ian Mather said:

First and foremost, it is a real honour for Cambridge United to be able to represent our fellow professional football clubs, and lead the way in the government and EFL's pilot work to reintroduce supporters to football stadiums at competitive matches across the country and to be able to welcome our own supporters back to the Abbey Stadium after such a long period away

Clubs are working towards a potential return of a limited number of supporters

at all grounds from the beginning of October, with Arsenal this week outlining

plans to welcome fans back to the Emirates Stadium for the Premier League match

against Sheffield United on October 3.