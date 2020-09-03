The mother of missing airman Corrie McKeague has said that police haven't ruled out that bones found in bin bags in a Suffolk river could be her son's.

Human remains were pulled from the River Stour in Sudbury last Thursday.

Detectives have been unable to work out who it is or how they died. Corrie McKeague disappeared on a night out in Bury St Edmunds in 2016.

His mum, Nicola Urquhart said

Most times when remains or bodies have been found, the police have been able to put my mind at rest that it's not Corrie very quickly. Unfortunately, on this occasion, they've not been able to do that. It is really difficult just to wait until you get an answer because there's as much chance of this not being Corrie as it being Corrie it's just awful.

The investigation into Corrie McKeague's disappearance was passed to cold case detectives in 2018.