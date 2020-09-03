A large piece of interactive outdoor art inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic is going on display in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich.

It's called In Memoriam and it's made out of bed sheets.

Artist Luke Jerram says it's both a memorial for people to remember loved ones as well as a tribute to NHS and care workers.

I'm hoping the artwork will help some people with the grieving process

Luke says he believes the country is in a grieving process and he hopes his artwork may be of use to people to contemplate the pandemic as well as help with the bereavement.

It's on display until Sunday at Chapelfield Gardens as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival