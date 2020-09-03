A large piece of interactive outdoor art inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic is going on display in Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich.

It's called In Memoriam and it's made out of bed sheets.

Artist Luke Jerram says it's both a memorial for people to remember loved ones as well as a tribute to NHS and care workers.

I'm hoping the artwork will help some people with the grieving process

Luke Jerram

Luke says he believes the country is in a grieving process and he hopes his artwork may be of use to people to contemplate the pandemic as well as help with the bereavement.

Bed Sheet Artwork Credit: Singrid Spinnox

It's on display until Sunday at Chapelfield Gardens as part of the Norfolk and Norwich Festival

Luke's piece presents a moment for thought, and a reminder of the enormous sacrifice of the last six months

Daniel Brine, Artistic Director, Norfolk & Norwich Festival
Bed Sheet Artwork Credit: Sigrid Spinnox