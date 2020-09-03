Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision at Diss in Norfolk last night (2 September)

Emergency services were called to Fersfield Road in Fersfield at around 5.30pm after a black Mercedes hit a telegraph pole before coming to rest in a nearby field.

The driver, a man aged in his 40s, died at the scene.

The passenger, a man aged in his 50s was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with leg injuries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, saw the manner of driving prior to the incident, or has dash cam footage, to come forward.