MPs across the region are urging businesses to sign up to the new £2 billion 'kickstart' scheme. It will see 16 to 24 year-olds who are on universal credit offered work placements, with wages and training costs covered by the Government.

There's an unlimited amount of placements available and a commitment to pay every kickstarter's wages for six months.

Suffolk Coastal MP and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has called it the "most ambitious youth employment programme in the country's history".

We are putting young people at the heart of our recovery by investing in potential, opening up opportunities and harnessing hope. Together we will build back better, come back stronger and look forward to a prosperous future. Employers should sign up today.

The initiative is designed to ensure young people at risk of long-term unemployment have a future opportunity. The Government say they hope it'll spur the country's economy recovery after the coronavirus pandemic.

100% of the young person's age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions will be paid for 25 hours a week. In addition, the Government will also pay the employer £1500 for each young person they take on, to support training or associated costs like uniforms.

Young people will be referred into the new roles through their Jobcentre Plus work coach with the first people expected to begin at the start of November.

It'll be initially open until December 2021, but there is an option for it to be extended.

MP for Norwich North Chloe Smith has welcomed the employment scheme and has encouraged businesses in Norwich so sign up.