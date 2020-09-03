Several passengers have tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving at Stansted Airport on a flight from Greece.

Holiday company TUI said the flight had returned from Crete on Thursday 27 August.

No guests had tested positive while in their hotels and no passengers had displayed symptoms during the flight. TUI said they are working closely with public health authorities so they can continue to offer safe holidays.

A spokesperson for TUI UK said: "We’re aware of a small number of Covid-19 positive test results following flight TOM5449 returning from Heraklion to Stansted on 27 August.

"We can confirm that no guests tested positive for Covid-19 in our hotels and no symptoms were displayed before or during the flight home by any of the customers.

"The health and safety of our customers and crew is our absolute highest priority and we will continue to work closely with Public Health authorities so we can continue to offer safe and enjoyable holidays.

"We believe that with good track and trace processes, testing at airports and a nuanced approach to travel corridors, customers can continue to travel safely."