Body found near Orwell Bridge is missing man

Police have confirmed that the body of a man found near the Orwell Bridge in Ipswich is that of 49-year-old missing man Simon Gibbs.

Emergency services including HM Coastguard, East of England Ambulance Service and police were called at just before 5:00pm to reports that the body of a man had been discovered under the bridge, off Gainsborough Lane, Ipswich.

Officers are treating the death as unexplained but do not believe there to be any suspicious circumstances at this stage.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, the deceased has been identified as Simon Gibbs from Layham.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.