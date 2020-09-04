Canaries make 11th summer signing as Premier League defender joins on loan

Norwich City have completed the signing of Ben Gibson on a season-long loan deal from Burnley.

The deal will become permanent should City gain promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2020-21 campaign. The centre half will wear shirt number 34.

Speaking to the club's website Gibson said: “I’m absolutely delighted. It’s been a long time coming, I’ve been desperate to play football for a couple of years now and it hasn’t materialised, so a fresh start is exactly what I need.

This club has a clear ambition and more than that, it’s clear what it’s about in terms of mentality, how it’s going to get there, the structure of the club. “Stuart Webber, the boss [Daniel Farke] and the owners have all put in place something that should last for a very long time." Ben Gibson

“It’s a project I really wanted to be a part of. The facilities here are unbelievable and you can see the environment around the team, the club are making it absolutely perfect."

The 27-year-old signed for the Clarets in 2018 after making 185 appearances in all competitions for home-town club Middlesbrough.

He spent a total of 13 years with Middlesbrough, progressing through the club’s youth system before loan spells with Plymouth Argyle, York City and Tranmere Rovers between 2011 and 2013.

Gibson: Attracted by the club's ambition Credit: NCFC

During his time on Teesside, Gibson was also recognised on the international stage, appearing for England at every age group from under-17 through to under-21.

He joined Burnley for a reported joint-club record fee in August 2018

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke added: “We of course wanted to get the best possible option in this area and we are delighted that we have been able to bring Ben in.

“He’s an experienced player who is at a perfect age. He’s homegrown with lots of experience on this stage. He was also the captain of Middlesbrough and has shown that he is a great leader and character."