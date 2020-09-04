Children survive head-on Cambridgeshire crash that left man and woman dead

Two children have survived a head-on crash that killed a man and a woman in the Fens yesterday (3 September).

The collision involved a car and a van and took place on the A142 Isle of Ely Way between Chatteris and Mepal, just after 8pm.

Emergency services attended but the driver and front seat passenger of the Ford Focus, both in their 30s, died at the scene.

Two children were also in the car. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital, where they remain this morning. It's not yet clear if they were the children of the pair who died.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries. The 32-year-old man from Lincoln failed a roadside drugs wipe and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles in the lead up to it, or has dash cam footage, is urged to contact police via web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number 478 of 3 September.