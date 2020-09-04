Man arrested after teenage boy on bike dies in Norfolk crash

A man's been arrested after a teenage boy on a bike died following a collision in Northwold last night (Thursday 3 September 2020).

The incident happened shortly before 9pm on A134 at the crossroads of Northwold and Methwold Road when a Mitsubishi Warrior pick-up truck was involved in a collision with the 17-year-old boy.

Emergency services attended but the cyclist died at the scene.

The Mitsubishi failed to stop, and following inquiries, officers attended an address in Attleborough where a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where he remains in custody.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and scene investigations were carried out. It was reopened around 5am this morning (4 September).

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has information concerning the driving manner the Mitsubishi or riding manner of the cyclist.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Wymondham on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.