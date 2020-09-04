Man jailed after 'brutal' stabbing in Peterborough street

A man who carried out a stabbing in a Peterborough street has been jailed for more than six years.

Ricardo Viegas, of Thorney Road, Eye in the city launched the attack on 26 January.

Viegas was jailed for more than six years Credit: Cambs Police

The attack happened at around 2am when Viegas, who was with his dad at the time, confronted a group of friends eating food in a car in Serjeant Street.

Three of the men got out of the car and Viegas then ran at them and pulled out a six-inch knife. A fight broke out and Viegas repeatedly stabbed one of the men as he lay on the ground.

Viegas fled after hearing his victim's friend shout that the man he was attacking was “in a bad way”.

Viegas fled the area together with his dad.

The victim was left with a fractured skull, cuts to his face and left arm, and stab wounds to his chest.

Viegas was found at his girlfriend’s house later that day and arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

The 22-year-old was later charged with two further counts of assault occasioning GBH with intent and threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (3 September), where he was handed a total of six years and nine months in prison.

DC Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “This was nothing short of a brutal attack with a completely spur of the moment and unwarranted level of violence.

“Had Viegas left the knife at home, the outcome of this case would’ve been very different. The injuries to the victim could have so easily been fatal and this case highlights the dangers of carrying a knife or weapon.