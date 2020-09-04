Norfolk welcomes extra national support to contain Banham Poultry Covid outbreak

The leader of Norfolk County Council has welcomed the Government's decision to give the area extra support in the light of the recent Covid outbreak at a poultry factory.

It means the Government will provide swifter testing and data to make sure the outbreak is contained.

Norfolk County Council leader, Councillor Andrew Proctor, said it would help to make the county an area of enhanced support, following the outbreak at Banham Poultry in Attleborough.

“This is all about support, not restrictions. There will not be extra rules affecting how any of us live and work in Norfolk. This is purely about the Government providing swifter data and testing and giving us the support we need. “I would reassure the community and our visitors that Norfolk is still a safe place in which to live, work and visit.” Councillor Andrew Proctor, Council leader

Director of Public Health, Dr Louise Smith, said: “All the evidence so far suggests that we have contained the Banham Poultry outbreak.

Although cases have risen in Great Yarmouth, Breckland and Norwich, we have always been clear this would happen, as Banham cases fed through into the figures. They are all linked to workers and their households. “We can now draw on additional Government support, to obtain swifter data and testing, to support our local efforts. Dr Louise Smith, Director of Public Health

Latest figures show 119 positive cases out of 1,784 tested in connection with the outbreak at Banham Poultry .

Dr Smith thanked everyone in Norfolk who has been following advice on hand washing and social distancing to stop the virus spreading.

“If you are contacted by test and trace, please isolate for the stated period and get tested as soon as possible if you have symptoms. You will be playing a crucial part in keeping coronavirus under control.”

The outbreak has pushed up coronavirus infections in Breckland, Great Yarmouth and Norwich, where most of the Banham Poultry staff li ve.

A new website has predicted parts of the county will continue to be hotspots of the disease

The council issued the following figures to show rates of infection:

Rate per 100,000:

Norwich 13.9

Great Yarmouth 35.2

Breckland 32.3

Norfolk 8.85

East of England 10.2

England 13.5