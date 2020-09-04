Police had to shut the A120 at Great Dunmow in Essex after reports people were seen climbing out of lorry trailer.

Officers arrested four men on suspicion of committing immigration offences, including the lorry driver.

They remain in police custody.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen for anyone who was on the road and has dash cam footage of the incident, to get in contact with them.

Contact them through their website by visiting https://www.essex.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/Please reference incident 195 of 4 September when providing any information.