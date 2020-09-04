Police issue warning to 'nuisance bikers' in Hertfordshire

A teenager from Harlow has received a written warning after pulling a wheelie in Sawbridgeworth – right in front of police officers.

Now Hertfordshire Police are warning that anti-social bikers could face having their motorbikes seized - and in certain cases destroyed.

The teenager was one of four motorcyclists issued with written warnings by police in East Hertfordshire for persistent anti-social riding.

Officers say anti-social riding is a neighbourhood priority for the Ware and the Bishop’s Stortford and Sawbridgeworth Safer Neighbourhood Teams.

It comes after feedback from local residents asking them to focus on the issue.

Riders are urged to ride responsibly Credit: Library image/PA Images

Police warn that anyone caught riding illegally or anti-socially can be issued with a written warning and, If caught again within the next 12 months, police can seize bikes - they could even be destroyed.

PCSO Amanda Higham, from the Sawbridgeworth Safer Neighbourhood Team said:

Anti-social riding is extremely dangerous and could lead to serious consequences. In many cases, the riders are not wearing helmets so are putting themselves in danger, as well as members of the public. Riding in this way also causes damage to the land and noise nuisance. PCSO Amanda Higham

She said patrols had been stepped up in known hotspots.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.