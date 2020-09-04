Police reveal body in Suffolk river bags was that of 'athletic or muscular' man

Detectives have revealed that the skeleton of a suspected murder victim found in two bin bags in a river is that of a man of "athletic or muscular build".

The black bags of human bones were recovered from the River Stour in Sudbury,Suffolk, on August 27.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger said some parts of the skeleton were missing.

Unfortunately we know that it's not a complete body and indeed our current belief is that that individual had been dead for some time before the disposing of in the river and the recovery, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, Suffolk Police

Tests are continuing to provide more detail while police remain in contact with the national missing persons database.

Police are appealing for witnesses who were in the area where the bags were recovered.

"We also would extend that witness appeal to people who may find or see refuse bags in and around the area of Sudbury in unusual circumstances and we would ask those individuals to come forward," said Mr Bridger.

He said details of the items recovered could not be disclosed for investigative reasons.

A Home Office post-mortem examination conducted on Sunday was not able to establish a cause of death.

The man had been dead for a "minimum of months", Mr Bridger said, adding: "It's too early to say more specifically than that."

"Clearly we're really sensitive to the fact that there are families up and down the country who may be hoping that this is their loved one and we remain in contact with some individual families," he said.

He said one of the families police had been in contact with was that of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, whose mother Nicola Urquhart said officers have told her the remains are not her son.

Mr Bridger said: "Because of the forensic testing conducted we can say with some degree of confidence that it isn't indeed Corrie's remains and therefore we were able to provide that update to try and reassure."

The search of the river and its banks is continuing, assisted by police divers and dog handlers.

Officers completing house-to-house inquiries have spoken to the residents of more than 100 properties so far and more than 140 witnesses have come forward to help.<

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Investigation Team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.