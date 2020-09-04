Pupils, parents and teachers speak out as 'Covid-secure' schools reopen

Thousands of schoolchildren have returned to Covid-secure classrooms across the east.

Pupils, parents and teachers are getting used to a new era in education - one where science and maths come alongside social distancing and desktop sanitiser.

Some schools have held induction days or welcomed back certain year groups before reopening fully next week.

At Notre Dame High, in Norwich, Year 7s and Year 12s were the first to be welcomed back.

They were greeted by Head of School Tom Pinnington in an online assembly which was beamed into classrooms.

"There are very mixed emotions," said Mr Pinnington." Naturally some nervousness but some excitement as well.

"I think people are desperate to get back into some form of new normality and routine. Obviously the major factor there is being safe while we're doing that."

Safety measures include social distancing, one-way systems and wearing masks in busy areas. Some schools have also implemented temperature checks.

And the classic teacher's claim that the "school bell is for me not for you" has never been truer - it's the teachers moving between classrooms so that students stay in their bubbles.

Brian Conway is the Chief Executive of the St John the Baptist Catholic Multi-Academy Trust, which runs Notre Dame High and nine primary schools in Norfolk, Suffolk and Peterborough.

He said schools could struggle for teachers if infection rates rise and cases prompt vulnerable staff to isolate.

"We can anticipate that there will be challenges such as staffing levels. I can see that. The Government can see that as well and collectively there should be some planning for that.

"Schools are run best by school leaders. We appreciate the support that comes from Government but the more they talk to us the safer are schools are going to be."

Some teachers are wearing masks around school. Credit: ITV Anglia

Labour Leader Keir Starmer has called for a "cast-iron guarantee" that no child will be left behind as a result of the Covid crisis.

The Government insist helping pupils catch up is a "national priority" and point to a £1bn fund they've set up.

But not all parents are confident about their children returning to class.

Jennifer East, from Clacton in Essex, has an immune system disorder.

She's been shielding for six months and is scared about her daughter Tayla heading to secondary school.

"I felt like I had no choice," she said. "She had to go back to school because otherwise I'll get fined.

I'm terrified to take her back to school. Jennifer East, shielding parent

"Yes, my daughter is at less risk but if she does pick it up she's got the chance of bringing it home to me and I'm at more risk than her."

Some say the social, mental and academic impact of keeping children out of school is a greater risk to them than Covid.

Many students have expressed relief to be back in the classroom with their friends after months of lockdown and online lessons."Everything's been really uncertain," said 16-year-old Felicity Turner, from Notre Dame High. "I think that really took a toll on me actually.

"We've always had a routine and then suddenly we just didn't have one anymore. It felt actually really good to get out again - and to see my friends as well."