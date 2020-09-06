Arrests made after shooting in Cambridgeshire village

A man in is hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the village of Soham.

Officers were called to Eye Hill Drove at around 1.40am on Saturday, 5 September, where they found the victim, who is in his 30s.

Three men, aged 69, 38 and 27, who are all from Soham have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Chief Superintendent Mark Greenhalgh, of Cambridgeshire Police, said he believes the people involved in the shooting "were known to each other."

He added: "A team of detectives has been working throughout the day following this shooting and there has been, and continues to be, a significant police presence in the village."

A property on Eye Hill Drove has been cordoned off by officers investigating the scene.