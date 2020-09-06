A member of the Northamptonshire cricket squad has tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the club to abandon their match against Gloucestershire on the first day.

It has not been revealed who the player is, but they are not part of the team that travelled to Bristol for the match.

The clubs learnt about the positive test just before lunch on Sunday, 6 September, on what was meant to be the first day of the Bob Willis Trophy fixture.

According to Northamptonshire, the player has been self-isolating at home but members of the squad who have been in contact with him were involved in the match.

A statement from Northamptonshire and Gloucestershire said: "In the interests of player welfare, it has been agreed between Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) that the Bob Willis Trophy match, currently being played at the Bristol County Ground, has been abandoned.

"Gloucestershire, Northamptonshire and the ECB are unified in the belief that player welfare is paramount and that no risks should be taken with the health and safety of the players, officials and administrators involved in this match."

The Northants squad returned home following the abandonment; it is not clear yet whether the match will be re-staged at a later date.