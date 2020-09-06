A woman has completed a wheelchair marathon around a shopping centre in Milton Keynes to fundraise in honour of a friend who died from a brain tumour.

Sharon Mynard decided to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research following the death of Rory Gilsenan 18 months ago.

The pair bonded over their love of horses - Mr Gilsenan was a world-renown show horse producer who had ridden horses owned by Ms Mynard, 53.

One of the aims of the challenge was to raise awareness of brain tumours, which is the leading cause of cancer death in people under 40.

She said: "I Iost a really good friend 18 months ago, after an 18 month battle with brain tumour, and I just wanted to do something to make a difference, brain tumour [research] is so underfunded, and I just wanted to do something."

The marathon was completed by doing laps around the shopping centre on Sunday morning, as well as few circuits outside the mall.

Ms Mynard is raising money via a JustGiving page, and has a target of £10,000.