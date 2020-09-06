Spoonbill chicks hatched in Suffolk for first time in over 300 years

Rare spoonbill chicks have successfully hatched and fledged in Suffolk for the first time since Charles II was on the throne.

The last recorded account of the birds breeding in the county was at Trimley, beside the River Orwell, in 1668.

But a 15 year project to encourage spoonbills to nest on Havergate Island, an RSPB reserve near Orford, has finally come to fruition.

More than 30 spoonbills visited the island this year, and four chicks have fledged from two nests.

Two nests have successfully fledged chicks this year Credit: RSPB

Their arrival has delighted RSPB staff at the reserve.

Aaron Howe, RSPB South Suffolk Sites Manager said: "We've been trying for years to get spoonbills to successfully breed on Havergate island, so it's fantastic to see these extraordinary chicks leave the nest.

"This shows that reviving natural habitats is hugely important to the survival of our wildlife."

The conservation techniques carried out by the charity have created a natural flood defence on the island, which lies in the Alde-Ore estuary.

Raised platforms were also created to mimic spoonbill nesting sites, with five pairs making nests on them last year but with no chicks.