20 years of the East Anglian Air Ambulance - in pictures

Watch a report from ITV News reporter Rob Setchell

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) is celebrating 20 years of lifesaving service.

When the charity started it had £10,000 in the bank, one small helicopter and a handful of volunteers.

Now, it has got bases in Cambridge and Norwich - and has flown almost 30,000 missions.

When the EAAA first took off, it only had enough volunteers and funding to operate on Fridays.

The first helicopter, which flew from Norwich Airport, was called 'Anglia One'.

Since September 6 2000, the organisation has helped almost 20,000 patients.

In July 2001, EAAA became operational seven days a week. The above charity shop, in Ipswich, was opened in order to fund the change.

The EAAA Cambridge base was opened by the Queen in December 2016.

The Duke of Cambridge flew as a pilot for EAAA from July 2015 to July 2017.

EAAA delivers first aid training in workplaces and the community.

During a global pandemic, the charity continued to get huge support. When it needed £100,000 for protective equipment to help fight coronavirus, the community raised three times this amount in a fortnight.