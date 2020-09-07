Cashier sentenced after stealing over £12,000 from Cambridgeshire Waitrose

A Waitrose employee from Trumpington, Cambridgeshire has been sentenced after stealing more than £12,000 from the company.

Almas Ahmed, 21, had been working on the checkouts at the store in Hauxton Road, Trumpington, for three years when he first came to the attention of police.

Between February and April, Ahmed fraudulently placed £12,150 onto John Lewis gift cards. He then used the gift cards to buy electrical goods and high-end clothing online.

An internal investigation was launched when Waitrose noticed large sums of money were missing. Further suspicions were raised by another member of staff whose ID card had been used while they were off work.

The investigation revealed Ahmed had a large number of recent orders and even more outstanding.

He was arrested on April 17 and, following a search of his home, all the items bought using the fraudulent cards were recovered.

CCTV footage of Ahmed topping up gift cards with no customers around was also uncovered.

PC Ben Suckling said: “Ahmed abused his position for his own benefit and thought he was going under the radar.

“He stole a staggering amount of money over the course of just two months, thinking nothing of it.”

On Wednesday (2 September) at Cambridge Crown Court, Ahmed, of Renard Way, Trumpington, was handed 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to theft by employee at an earlier hearing.

He was also ordered to pay £350 in costs and complete 120 hours of unpaid work.