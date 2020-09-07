Heritage Open Days: Where to discover Suffolk's unusual gems

Every year, unusual and interesting places throw open their doors to the public for Heritage Open Days.

This year's event, which starts on Saturday, looks a little different due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, there is still plenty to do, like discovering more about the trees of Hadleigh, Suffolk.

According to Hadleigh Town Guide Jane Snowden, many have fascinating stories to tell.

"Trees are really important. Hadleigh is an ancient market town and some of these trees have been here long before all this traffic", she said.

Jane Snowden is Hadleigh's town guide. Credit: ITV

"We're really grateful that more have been planted and have stories to tell. Some aren't from the UK and are from abroad."

Ms Snowden will be running socially distanced tours.

For two weekends in September, you can visit artist Mark Burrell's house and delve into his world of magical realism.

All guests will be kept apart while exploring his work.

Artist Mark Burrell will open his home to visitors. Credit: ITV

Mr Burrell told ITV Anglia: "Some of it is autobiographical, so a lot of [my pieces] are about Lowestoft".

"I've lived here most of my life. A lot of work in here relates to the history of the town and its heritage".

As Heritage Open Days celebrates its 26th year, many events will be online or virtual.

Suffolk's energy-from-waste facility in Ipswich will give tours. Credit: ITV

You can take a tour of Suffolk's energy-from-waste facility in Ipswich to discover what happens to non-recyclable waste. You will also learn how the site generates enough electricity to power 40,000 homes.

This year's Heritage Open Days line-up is testament to the fact that, although we have had to adapt in the last five months, we do not have to stop experiencing new things.