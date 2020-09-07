Man charged after 'utterly devoted' parents die in Fenland car crash

A man has been charged after two "utterly devoted" parents from Fenland died in a car crash.

Luke Norton, a 31-year-old from Lincoln, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The head-on collision killed Robert Bateman, aged 36, and his wife Paula Bateman, aged 35.

The couple, from March, were travelling with their daughters, 10-year-old Lexi and 18-month-old Elizabeth. Both youngsters survived the crash.

The family's Ford Focus collided with an Iveco Daily van on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal just after 8pm.

Bob Bateman and his wife Paula were described as utterly devoted parents. Credit: Family picture

Emergency services attended but Bob Bateman, who was driving the car, and his wife Paula, who was sitting in the back seat, died at the scene.

Both girls were taken to hospital and checks revealed that Lexi suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Bob and Paula's family said they have been "utterly devastated" by the deaths.

"Bob and Paula were much-loved friends to many and will be missed by everyone who knew them", a family statement said.

Fenland police posted this picture of the A142 closed by the crash outside Chatteris. Credit: Fenland Police

“They were also utterly devoted parents. Bob was a much-loved son and father, while Paula was a much-loved daughter, sister and mother.

Mr Norton was charged late on September 4 and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court the following day.

Norton did not enter pleas to the three charges and was remanded in custody until his next hearing, scheduled to take place at Peterborough Crown Court on October 2.