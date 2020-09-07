New parents welcome home miracle identical triplets

Watch a report from ITV News reporter Russell Hookey

For parents Charlie Grey and Samantha Neil from Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex, their newborn children were the one-in-a-million miracles who came as a bit of a surprise.

Samantha didn't even have a bump when doctors revealed she was carrying triplets.

Ivy, Penelope and Bonnie are all identical - the chances of that happening without IVF are minute.

Charlie and Sam share a one bedroom flat with their dog and the three new arrivals. Luckily, Charlie's parents live next door, but it's not been without its challenges.

Ivy, Penelope and Bonnie are all identical Credit: ITV

"They wake up one after another for a feed, but sometimes it is all at the same time and they are all screaming at the same time", Samantha said.

Because their situation is so rare, they have been using social media to connect with other parents around the world who have found themselves in the same situation via social media.

Doctors have told the pair any future pregnancy is now more likely to result in multiple births.

Charlie and Sam say its tempting to try for a boy but know they could see the arrival of another three girls.