'Serious incident' declared after reports of Suffolk shooting

Police have declared a 'serious incident' after receiving reports of a shooting in a Suffolk town.

Officers are currently at Grange Farm in Kesgrave - they were called there just after 8.40am on Monday.

A number of roads have been closed off. Credit: ITV

Nearby roads Friends Walk and Through Jollys are completely closed off at present and there is a partial closure on Ropes Drive. Members of the public are asked to avoid these areas.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, have been asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 58 of 7 September.

This is a developing story - more information to follow.