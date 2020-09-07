Suffolk school closes after five staff members test positive for Covid-19

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill in Suffolk, has been forced to close after it was confirmed that five members of teaching staff had tested positive for coronavirus. A further two staff are also waiting for the results of a test.

The school will be closed as of today, 7 September, to allow for a deep clean and for headteacher Andy Hunter to determine what contact may have taken place between those members of staff who tested positive and all pupils and the wider school community.

The safety of pupils and all those who work at the school is my biggest priority. Obviously this is a huge disappointment after working so hard to get the school back up and running. I will be looking closely at the systems we put in place to try to understand how the transmission occurred and to make sure we do everything possible to limit the chances of the same thing happening again. Andy Hunter, Headteacher at Samuel Ward Academy

Anyone who has been in close contact with infected staff has been contacted and asked to self-isolate for 14 days. Further contact tracing will continue and additional pupils and staff may be asked to self-isolate.

I am very disappointed by this disrupted start to the school term. We have taken very extensive precautions. We were delighted that term had started so well last week and were looking forward to the final two year groups starting tomorrow. We are determined to do all we can to stop the further spread of the virus and agree with the precautionary action to close the school. Andy Hunter, Headteacher

Public Health England and Suffolk County Council are supporting the school.

Understandably, this news may worry parents across Suffolk, but it is important to remember that the risk of children contracting COVID-19 is still very small. Evidence suggests that children are more likely to contract Covid-19 at home. It is safe for children to be in school and incredibly important for their development and wellbeing. Stuart Keeble, Director of Public Health at Suffolk County Council

The school, which sits on the borders of Cambridgeshire and Essex, says it hopes to re-open tomorrow, Tuesday 8th September, and will notify parents by 5pm today.

Our aim is to protect the staff and pupils of the school and prevent any further spread. On this occasion, closure of the school for a day is required to enable contact tracing to be completed so anyone needing to self-isolate is informed before returning to school. Dr David Edwards, Consultant in Health Protection, Public Health England East,

Five members of staff at the school have currently tested positive for Covid-19 Credit: Samuel Ward Academy

While it is regrettable to close the school for a day as a precautionary measure as well as have staff and students isolate, this incident has shown that systems are in place and working to quickly deal with any issues related to Covid-19. Tim Coulson, Chief Executive of Unity Schools Partnership, of which the school is a member

Old Buckenham High School in Norfolk will also be shut today after one of their members of staff tested positive for Covid 19.