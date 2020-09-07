Train services disrupted after lorry hits bridge in Cambridge

Train services between Ipswich, Cambridge and Ely are disrupted after a lorry hit a bridge in Cambridge.

It happened at Coldhams Lane today (Monday 7 September) forcing the road to be closed too.

Network Rail engineers are carrying out inspections but photos show extensive damage. Examinations and repairs will need to take place before the line can be safely reopened.

Passengers are advised to check how their journey will be affected.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “There is no excuse to not know the height of your vehicle before starting your journey.

“As well as putting lives in danger on both road and rail and causing lengthy delays for passengers and road users, drivers who chance it at bridges are at risk of losing their licenses and leaving their employers with a hefty bill for repairs and train delay costs, along with a strong threat to their own operators licence.” Network Rail

Debris left under the bridge at Coldhams Lane in Cambridge Credit: Network Rail

Bridge strikes are a costly problem for the railway and can cause delays to train services and on the road network while damage is repaired.

Most of the vehicles that hit railway bridges are Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and buses, at a cost of around £13,000 per strike –costing the UK taxpayer around £23m a year.