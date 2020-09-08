A glimpse inside Jumbo

Click above for our report from Hannah Pettifer

The water tower known affectionately as Jumbo has dominated the Colchester skyline for 130 years.

Recently it has started to fall into disrepair but a heritage group is carrying out fresh surveys in the hope it can be rebuilt and opened to the public.

At a hundred and ten feet high, Jumbo is the tallest municipal water tower in England.

Inside Jumbo Credit: ITV Anglia

It's also an iconic feature of the Colchester skyline. It was built in 1882 to help prevent the spread of cholera it supplied the whole town with water. The name Jumbo comes from when the tower was first being built. A vicar who lived nearby objected strongly to its construction and wrote a letter to the local paper calling it a Jumbo of a structure, at the time Jumbo was a famous elephant at London zoo. From that point in time the name stuck.

For the past 35 years Jumbo has stood empty and is now showing signs of structural damage. Now a series of surveys are being carried out to establish the cause.

We need to understand what's going on so we can put forward a proposal for its repair to give joy to the town again and open it up to the public Andrew Crayston, North Essex Heritage

The surveys have only been made possible following donations from the Architectural Heritage Fund and Historic England.

It's a very significant building which is also on the Historic England Heritage at Risk Register, which means it's a building which requires special attention Domenico D'Alessandro, Historic England

The main concern is the water tank itself - cracks have appeared in the great steel structure ever since the water was taken out.

Over the years there have been many plans to convert Jumbo, into flats, a restaurant, a heritage centre but none have managed to make it off the drawing board.

North Essex Heritage hopes to get the results of the survey within the next month