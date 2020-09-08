Earthquake recorded in Bedfordshire

Map showing the epicentre of the quake Credit: USGS

An earthquake has been recorded in Bedfordshire this morning.

Seismologists at the British Geological Survey (BGS) recorded a tremor registering at 3.3 magnitude at around 8:45am in the Leighton Buzzard area.

It was felt by ITV News producer Marcus Chippendale:

Bedfordshire Police said the force was taking a "large" number of calls from the public but no injuries have been reported.

A tweet said:

The BGS said one report suggested the earthquake was like a "large

explosion".

Usha Chapman from Luton said: "I was on a video call with my mum when I felt a sideways push. The door rattled and the TV fixed to the wall also rattled. It lasted for five seconds."

One person in Aylesbury wrote online that their house shook "as if it was hit by a vehicle".

Another from Dacorum in Hertfordshire said: "Short quick quiet boom like an explosion."

Tremors of this scale are fairly frequent - around 30,000 are recorded each year.

The BGS has recorded seven tremors in the last eight days around the British Isles.