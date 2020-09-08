Felon's flip-flop flip-out lands him with extra two years in jail

An inmate who punched a prison officer in the face after he was challenged for leaving his cell in a dressing gown and flip-flops has had his jail term extended by two years.

Serving prisoner Jamie Richards, 29, had planned to go to collect medication when a warder at HMP Whitemoor saw what he was wearing and stopped him on September 30 last year.

Richards told the prison officer he would "knock him out" and later that day he punched the officer in the face as he spoke to another prisoner.

The prison officer hit his head as he fell and suffered a double fracture to his cheekbone, resulting in an extended period off work.

Richards pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court to assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent, Cambridgeshire Police said.

The force said he was sentenced on Monday to a further two years in prison after he finishes serving his current sentence.

At the time of the assault Richards was serving an 11-year prison sentence for an attempted robbery in Swansea in 2016, and further offending while behind bars.

When interviewed, Richards admitted the assault but claimed he did not intend to cause that level of injury to the prison officer.

He said he had been "very annoyed" at not being allowed to collect his medication and that the same prison officer had let others wear similar attire without challenging them.Richards claimed others in the prison were treated favourably by staff and said he had "had enough".

Detective Constable Shelly Reeve said: "Prison staff work hard to ensure the safety of inmates and should be able to do so without fear of being attacked."