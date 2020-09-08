A forgotten copy of the chart-topping Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran's first demo will go under the hammer on Tuesday. Recorded at the age of 13 is expected to be sold for around £10,000.The star, who grew up in Framlingham and is now 29, made around 20 copies of the album of love songs, called Spinning Man. He has previously admitted he did not want anyone “get hold of a copy” and so had 19 copies of it in his possession.

But now one of the rare demos, featuring songs with titles like Addicted and Misery, has been found in a drawer where it had been “forgotten” for many years.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather, at Omega Auctions said: “We’re really excited to have the chance to sell what’s now an important artefact in contemporary music history, a milestone in the development of one of the world’s biggest pop stars. We’ve no doubt it will attract worldwide attention.”