Kettering golfer Charley Hull tests positive for coronavirus

Kettering golfer Charley Hull has confirmed she has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 24-year-old was due to take part in the ANA Inspiration in California this week, but has now pulled out after feeling unwell.

Writing on Twitter, Hull said she was "very disappointed" to withdraw from the tournament which is the second women's major of the year.

I didn't feel great yesterday (Monday) but I put it down to jet lag, the heat and my asthma playing up. Charley Hull

"I now realise I have some mild symptoms which feel similar to having a cold," Hull said.

"I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from what is one of my favourite events of the year."

Hull will now self-isolate and is working with the LPGA Tour to warn people she's recently been in contact with.