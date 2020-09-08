More than £12,000 has been raised for the children of parents who died in a crash in the Fens.

Bob and Paula Bateman died when their car collided with a van on the A142 between Chatteris and Mepal on September 3.

Their two daughters, Lexi and Elizabeth, were also in the car but both survived.

It was initially thought that both girls, who were taken to hospital, suffered minor injuries.

However, further hospital checks revealed that Lexi suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Both girls have since been discharged from hospital.

The family's Ford Focus collided with an Iveco Daily van just after 8pm.

Bob and Paula's family said they have been "utterly devastated" by the deaths.

A fundraising page was set up to initially raise one thousand pounds, but after hundreds of donations, more than double that was raised within just 24 hours.

Luke Norton, who was driving the van, has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The 32-year-old from Nocton, near Lincoln, will appear in court again next month.