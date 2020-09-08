New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region up by 900 in a week

New confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Anglia region have increased by ten percent in a week with 906 people testing positive in the seven days to Friday.

The rising number of new cases come as the latest data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has revealed that 6,086 people have died with coronavirus in the Anglia region since the start of the pandemic.

The weekly deaths have generally been declining since the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak in mid April but there was a slight rise in fatalities a fortnight ago.

Across the country the number of positive tests has increased by more than 2,000 for three consecutive days raising concerns among health officials.

More: Government to cut numbers we can see at home in response to coronavirus surge

The Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock has warned of a possible second peak of coronavirus following a "concerning" rise in the number of cases. A recent spike in cases across the country should be a reminder that the virus "remains a threat", he said.

"This is not over," he told the House of Commons.

"Just because we have come through one peak doesn't mean we can't see another one coming towards our shores."

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned of a possible second peak of coronavirus following a "concerning" rise in the number of cases. Credit: PA

New coronavirus cases in the Anglia region last week compared to the previous week

Bedfordshire - 100 cases - up 33 (+49%)

Cambridgeshire - 82 cases - down 10 (-11%)

Essex - 168 cases - up 18 (+12%)

Hertfordshire - 221 cases - up 51 (+30%)

Milton Keynes - 31 cases - up 10 (+48%)

Norfolk - 70 cases - down 57 (-45%)

Northamptonshire - 172 cases - up 11 (+7%)

Suffolk - 62 cases - up 25 (+68%)

There are still specific coronavirus hot spots in the Anglia region in places like Luton, Peterborough and Northamptonshire, where the number of cases per 100,000 in the population is more than 20.

Overall the Anglia region has 12 cases per 100,000 last week.

There is more data on the infection rate for each local authority area in the Anglia region below

The Office of National Statistics analyses information contained in death certificates which can take a number of weeks to be processed. The data released on Tuesday is based on the number of deaths registered by 28th August

The map shows the number of people who have died with coronavirus in each county in the Anglia region. Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics, Care Quality Commission and the NHS

In the Anglia region, 6,081 people have died since the start of the pandemic in March until 28th August according to the ONS data. That includes people who died not have a positive test but where cororavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Since 28th August, the Care Quality Commission reported a care home resident in Norfolk had died with coronavirus and the NHS has reported a further four deaths in hospitals across the area taking to regional death toll to 6,086.

The graph shows the number of people dying with coronavirus in the Anglia region each week during the pandemic. Credit: Data from the Office of National Statistics

At the height of the pandemic in April, 968 people died in the Anglia region in a single week. Since then the weekly death toll has declined steadily each week but on average one person is still dying each day with the disease.

There was a slight rise in the number of deaths in the region in the middle of August.

Infection rates in each local authority area in the Anglia region

The figures, for the seven days to September 5, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government's testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. Data for the most recent three days (September 6-8) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised. The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on PublicHealth England data published on September 8 on the Government's coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full with the rate of new cases in the seven days to September 5 per 100,000 with the previous week's figure in brackets