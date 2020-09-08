Norwich City have sold left-back Jamal Lewis to Premier League club Newcastle United for an undisclosed fee.

Lewis, who attracted interest from Liverpool earlier in the summer, has been a virtual ever-present for the Canaries since making his debut in 2017.

The 22-year-old came through Norwich's academy and made 100 appearances for the first team at Carrow Road, scoring twice.

The Northern Ireland international has agreed a five-year deal at St. James' Park.

Details of the fee haven't been revealed by either club but it's been reported that Newcastle have paid an initial £15 million to take Lewis to Tyneside.

Jamal is a very exciting prospect. I watched him flourish in the Championship two years ago and he made a real fist of it in the Premier League last season. Steve Bruce, Newcastle United head coach

"He (Lewis) is only 22 years old and has a wonderful future ahead of him so I hope he is a Newcastle United full-back for years to come," Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said.

"It's been a great week for us with incoming players. We have had to be patient but these players improve us, which is key."

Lewis added: "Newcastle's such a great club with such history and I knew it was an opportunity I would love to take with both hands."