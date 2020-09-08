People in Essex with coronavirus symptoms are being urged to get tested and self-islolate after a rise in cases.

Around 225 cases have been confirmed in the county in the last two weeks.

Director of Public Health in Essex, Dr Mike Gogarty, is appealing for people to "remain vigilant and maintain social distancing."

He says only 30 per cent of people with symptoms are getting tested nationally.

“Over the last few weeks we have seen a rise in confirmed cases across the county", he said.

"Obviously, this was expected but is still concerning. I would urge everyone to continue to be vigilant.

"Coronavirus has not gone away. It is extremely important to maintain social distancing guidelines, keeping at least two meters from others, and to maintain hand-washing. This is even more important now that schools have restarted.

“Key to stopping the spread is to ensure that if you have any symptoms, you must self-isolate, this is crucial. You must also get tested as soon as possible, and isolate until you know the result.

"Unless people isolate and get tested we will see a strong resurgence of the virus and will be back in lockdown."