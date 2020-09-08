Peterborough United have signed midfielder Sammie Szmodics on a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old made a big impact at Posh last season after arriving on loan from Championship side Bristol City, scoring four goals in 10 games.

Peterborough have now struck a deal to sign him on a permanent basis after agreeing an undisclosed fee, believed to be in excess of £1 million, with the Robins.

Szmodics, who came through Colchester United's academy, has signed a four-year contract with Posh and is likely to complete their summer business.

I said I was 95% done in terms of players coming into the club, I am now 100% there! We are delighted. Darren Ferguson, Peterborough United manager

“It is a really big signing for us. I know there was interest from several clubs in our league but he always said if he was going to sign for a club in League One, it would be us, and credit to him because he has stuck to his word," manager Darren Ferguson said.

"I think it has been a relentless effort from Darragh to get this done so you have to say well done to him for going that extra mile to get this over the line on a permanent basis."

Szmodics added: "I am delighted to be back. I feel there is a bit of unfinished business from last season. I went back to Bristol City for pre-season, Dean Holden the gaffer there was very honest with me and when I knew that I was able to leave, I spoke to my agent about speaking to Darragh and Peterborough. I can’t wait to get started."