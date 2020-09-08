Police close A47 after serious crash between lorry and car

Police have closed the A47 near Wisbech in both directions after a serious crash.

Police confirmed the incident involved a car and a lorry and it happened on the A47 at South Brink.

“Officers are currently at the scene, together with paramedics and firefighters. It is believed at least one person has been injured, but the severity of injuries are unclear at this stage.

The road is shut from Wisbech to the Guyhirn junction and police have set up diversions of over 50 miles for drivers.

It's thought the road will stay closed for some hours.